MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Don’t miss the fireside chat & roundtable discussion on ‘Designing AI-led solutions for a smarter world’ on Sept 8, 4pm. Know More!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Olectra Greentech stock hit upper circuit for 2nd consecutive day; Nomura India buys 28.2 lakh shares

According to bulk deal data available on NSE, Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund - The MTBJ AC Nomura India Investment FD bought 28.2 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 321 per share.

Moneycontrol News
September 08, 2021 / 01:02 PM IST
Olectra Greentech | Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund - The MTBJ AC Nomura India Investment FD bought 28.2 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 321 per share. However, Goldstone Power sold 28.2 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 321 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Olectra Greentech | Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund - The MTBJ AC Nomura India Investment FD bought 28.2 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 321 per share. However, Goldstone Power sold 28.2 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 321 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Olectra Greentech share price touched 5 percent upper circuit on September 8, surging 10 percent for the second consecutive day. The stock price is in focus after Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund - The MTBJ AC Nomura India Investment FD bought 28.2 lakh equity shares in the company.

According to bulk deal data available on NSE, Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund - The MTBJ AC Nomura India Investment FD bought 28.2 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 321 per share.

However, Goldstone Power sold 28.2 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 321 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

The stock was trading at Rs 343.80, up Rs 16.35, or 4.99 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 343.80 and an intraday low of Rs 336.

Close

There were pending buy orders of 53,595 shares, with no sellers available.

It was trading with volumes of 133,219 shares, compared to its five day average of 73,547 shares, an increase of 81.13 percent.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Olectra Greentech
first published: Sep 8, 2021 01:02 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.