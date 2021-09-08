Olectra Greentech stock hit upper circuit for 2nd consecutive day; Nomura India buys 28.2 lakh shares

Olectra Greentech | Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund - The MTBJ AC Nomura India Investment FD bought 28.2 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 321 per share. However, Goldstone Power sold 28.2 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 321 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Olectra Greentech share price touched 5 percent upper circuit on September 8, surging 10 percent for the second consecutive day. The stock price is in focus after Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund - The MTBJ AC Nomura India Investment FD bought 28.2 lakh equity shares in the company.

According to bulk deal data available on NSE, Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund - The MTBJ AC Nomura India Investment FD bought 28.2 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 321 per share.

However, Goldstone Power sold 28.2 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 321 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

The stock was trading at Rs 343.80, up Rs 16.35, or 4.99 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 343.80 and an intraday low of Rs 336.

There were pending buy orders of 53,595 shares, with no sellers available.

It was trading with volumes of 133,219 shares, compared to its five day average of 73,547 shares, an increase of 81.13 percent.