Olectra Greentech stock gains on bagging electric buses order

Shares of Olectra Greentech rose 5 percent intraday on March 6 after company received an order to supply electric buses to the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation.

Evey Trans Private Limited (EVEY) has received two Letter of Awards (LOAs) from Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) for 550 Electric Buses consisting of 500 buses for intra-city and 50 buses for inter-city operations, respectively, company said in its release.

These orders for supply of 500 and 50 electric buses are to be on gross cost contract (GCC) / OPEX model basis for a period of 12 years and 10 years (Contract Period) respectively.

Moneycontrol News