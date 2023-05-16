OIL, ONGC shares gain 2% after govt slashes windfall tax to nil

Windfall tax on crude oil exports

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Shares of upstream oil firms like Oil India and ONGC darted up in morning trade on May 16 after the government slashed the windfall tax on crude petroleum exports to nil from Rs 4,100 per tonne.

At 10am, Oil India was trading 2 percent up at Rs 264.70 on the BSE, while Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) climbed 1.3 percent to Rs 167.90.

Catch up on all LIVE stock market updates here

The windfall tax on crude petroleum has been slashed to nil from Rs 4,100 per tonne, according to a notification issued by the government late on May 15. The waiver will come into effect from today.

Windfall tax, also referred to as the special additional excise duty (SAED), was already nil on aviation turbine fuel (ATF), petrol and diesel. This has been left unchanged.

The decision to waive off the tax on crude petroleum as well was taken at the fortnightly review conducted by the finance ministry. In the previous review meeting held on May 1, the government had reduced the windfall tax on crude petroleum to Rs 4,100 from Rs 6,400 per tonne.

Also Read: Indian equity markets and the intersection of crude oil, forex and interest rates

"This nil windfall tax is on account of softening crude prices and can be increased based on the next fortnightly review. The current removal of windfall tax will increase the net oil realisation of upstream companies (ONGC in our coverage)," ICICI Securities said in a note.

Windfall wax was introduced by the government on July 1, 2022, to charge the industry for the large profit it has been earning through the sale of refined crude in the international market. Its quantum is reviewed every fortnight, on the basis of the fluctuations in the international crude rates.

Producers, including state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Vedanta-controlled Cairn, were impacted by the windfall tax on domestic crude.

Global crude oil prices rose for the second straight day on May 16, propped up by US plans to purchase oil for its Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) and by raging wildfires in Canada that fuelled supply worries.

Benchmark Brent crude futures inched up 0.4 percent to $75.53 a barrel.

Earlier, ONGC had urged the government to withdraw profit tax on domestically produced crude oil and instead use the dividend route to tap into the bumper earnings resulting from a surge in global energy prices.

Shares of ONGC have climbed over 11 percent on year-to-date basis, while Oil India is up 23 percent.