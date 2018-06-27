Oil marketing companies tumble up to 8% as crude oil prices rise

Shares of oil marketing companies (OMCs) fell up to 8 percent today as crude oil prices increased in global markets. Crude oil was trading higher by 0.83 percent at Rs 4,855 per barrel in futures market today.

Reacting to this, the scrip of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd settled for the day at Rs 277.05, down 7.45 percent over its previous closing price.

The stock of Indian Oil Corporation tanked 6.18 per cent and was quoted at Rs 156.25 at the end of today's trading session while Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) was quoted down 8.04 per cent at Rs 383.65 on the BSE.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in July rose by Rs 40, or 0.83 per cent, to Rs 4,855 per barrel in a business turnover of 2,121 lots.

Analysts said speculators built fresh positions after oil prices rose in Asia as the US pressured allies to stop buying Iranian crude. This mainly led to rise in crude oil prices in futures trade here.

"Downstream oil and gas companies have witnessed strong downward corrections year to date. Gross refining margins peaked in Q3FY18, and have remained under pressure in the face of high crude prices," Sanctum Wealth Management said in a research note.

It further noted that OPEC's decision to raise production alongside rising US production will aid in stabilising prices around current levels with slight downside bias.