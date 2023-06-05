English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Oil India, ONGC gain as crude prices rally on Saudi plan to cut production

    Oil producers like Oil India and ONGC benefit from higher crude prices as it translates into higher revenues for them

    Moneycontrol News
    June 05, 2023 / 03:16 PM IST
    .

    Representative Image

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Shares of Oil India Ltd and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) traded marginally higher on June 5 on the back of firm crude prices after Saudi Arabia announced another round of crude oil production cut starting July.

    The OPEC nation will cut crude oil supply by 1 million barrels per day.
    Brent crude was up by 1.23 percent at $77.07 and West Texas Oil climbed 1.23 percent at $72.61 after the announcement.

    Oil India was quoting Rs 255, up 2 percent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in the morning trade. ONGC was at Rs 155, up 0.26 percent on NSE.

    Follow our live blog for all the market action

    Oil producers like Oil India and ONGC benefit from higher crude prices as it translates into higher revenues for them. Every $1-a-barrel rise in crude realisation implies a 2-4 percent increase in earnings per share for these two companies, according to analysts’ calculations.

    Related stories

    Saudi Arabia had reduced crude production by 500,000 barrels per day in April too. Saudi Arabia and other OPEC members including Iraq, UAE, Kuwait and Oman had trimmed crude oil production by a total of 1.16 million barrels per day in April. This was done to increase crude oil prices after the commodity reached lows in March in fears of the US banking crisis, the OPEC said.

    OPEC in October had reduced crude oil production by 2 million barrels per day. The total production cut now stands at 4.5 million barrels per day.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Oil India #ONGC
    first published: Jun 5, 2023 03:16 pm