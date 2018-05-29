Oil India gains 5% on strong Q4 numbers; Deutsche Bank maintains buy with target Rs 310

Shares of Oil India rose 5 percent intraday Tuesday as company reported strong numbers during the quarter ended March 2018.

The company has reported 45 times jump in its Q4FY18 net profit to Rs 866.5 crore against Rs 19.31 crore in the same quarter of 2016-17.

Revenue from operation rose 19 percent at Rs 2998.44 crore versus Rs 2511.89 crore.

Deutsche Bank has maintained buy rating on Oil India and raised target to Rs 310 from Rs 303 per share.

The research house raised FY18-19 EPS estimate by 4-7 percent.

The company's production should grow driven by oil supplies to Assam gas cracker, it added.

The company recommended final dividend of Re 1 per share for the financial year 2017-18.

At 11:00 hrs Oil India was quoting at Rs 228.55, up Rs 7.25, or 3.28 percent on the BSE.

