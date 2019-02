Oil India gains 4% as Q3 profit jumps 43%

Share price of Oil India gained 4 percent intraday Wednesday after company posted better set of numbers for the quarter ended December 2018.

Company's Q3 profit jumped 43.1 percent to Rs 1,233.4 crore versus Rs 862 crore in September 2018.

Revenue fell 6.1 percent to Rs 3,514 crore versus Rs 3,743.6 crore, QoQ.

The board of directors declared interim dividend of Rs 8.50 per share of Rs 10 each (85 percent) for the year 2018-19.

At 11:18 hrs Oil India was quoting at Rs 171.75, up Rs 1.90, or 1.12 percent on the BSE.