Last Updated : Feb 28, 2019 11:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Odisha Cement plunges 5% post illegally transfer of MF units worth Rs 344cr

The company also filed a criminal complaint with the Economic Offences Wing, New Delhi.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of Odisha Cement plunged 5 percent intraday Thursday after illegal transfer of MF units worth Rs 344 crore by Depository Participant (DP).

Company has informed that certain mutual fund units, valued at approximately Rs 344 crore have been illegally and unauthorisedly transferred by the Depository Participant (DP) from the demat account held by its subsidiaries, OCL India and Dalmia Cement East.

The company already reported the matter to National Securities Depository (NSDL), National Stock Exchange (NSE) and other appropriate authorities including SEBI.

The investigation has already been initiated by SEBI and we understand that appropriate actions are being taken including keeping the transfer/ redemption of the said units on hold, company said in release.

The company also filed a criminal complaint with the Economic Offences Wing, New Delhi.

At 10:50 hrs Odisha Cement Limited was quoting at Rs 1,161.25, down Rs 49.85, or 4.12 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,438.35 and 52-week low Rs 903.00 on 30 April, 2018 and 23 January, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 19.07 percent below its 52-week high and 28.9 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Feb 28, 2019 11:01 am

