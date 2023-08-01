English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Oberoi Realty stock trades 3% down after Q1 profit declines 20%

    In its results for Q1FY24, the company’s revenue from operations remained flat at Rs 910 crore, declining marginally by 0.32 percent.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 01, 2023 / 11:58 AM IST
    .

    At 11.30 am, the Oberoi Realty stock was quoting at Rs 1090.30 apiece, down by Rs 29.25, or 2.61 percent on the NSE.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Oberoi Realty shares traded down 3 percent in early trade on Monday after the real estate developer reported a 20.35 percent on-year decline in net profit for Q1FY24 at Rs 321.36 crore.

    At 11.30am, the Oberoi Realty stock was quoting Rs 1,090.30 apiece, down by Rs 29.25, or 2.61 percent, on the NSE.

    In its results for Q1FY24, the company’s revenue from operations remained flat at Rs 910 crore, declining marginally by 0.32 percent. The operating profit margins for the same period declined 200 basis points YoY to 52 percent.

    Segment-wise, the real estate developer reported a 7.41 percent decline in its revenue from projects, its major revenue generator, at Rs 715.22 crore. The earnings from the hospitality segment reportedly saw a 13.35 percent increase to Rs 39.22 crore.

    “All verticals in the real estate industry have benefited from the demand for premium housing. On the back of this rising customer demand, coupled with the upcoming festive period, we are confident that the demand for quality housing by reputed brands having a proven track record will continue to sustain,” said Vikas Oberoi, Chairman and Managing Director of the company.

    Related stories

    Oberoi Realty is a real estate development company that operates primarily in Mumbai. Its business operations revolve around the development and construction of residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. The company has 43 completed projects across Mumbai, aggregating about 9.34 million square feet. The company also operates the Mumbai-based luxury hotel Westin Garden City.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #buzzing stock #Oberoi Realty Limited #Results
    first published: Aug 1, 2023 11:58 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!