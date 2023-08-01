Oberoi Realty stock trades 3% down after Q1 profit declines 20%

At 11.30 am, the Oberoi Realty stock was quoting at Rs 1090.30 apiece, down by Rs 29.25, or 2.61 percent on the NSE.

Oberoi Realty shares traded down 3 percent in early trade on Monday after the real estate developer reported a 20.35 percent on-year decline in net profit for Q1FY24 at Rs 321.36 crore.

In its results for Q1FY24, the company’s revenue from operations remained flat at Rs 910 crore, declining marginally by 0.32 percent. The operating profit margins for the same period declined 200 basis points YoY to 52 percent.

Segment-wise, the real estate developer reported a 7.41 percent decline in its revenue from projects, its major revenue generator, at Rs 715.22 crore. The earnings from the hospitality segment reportedly saw a 13.35 percent increase to Rs 39.22 crore.

“All verticals in the real estate industry have benefited from the demand for premium housing. On the back of this rising customer demand, coupled with the upcoming festive period, we are confident that the demand for quality housing by reputed brands having a proven track record will continue to sustain,” said Vikas Oberoi, Chairman and Managing Director of the company.

Oberoi Realty is a real estate development company that operates primarily in Mumbai. Its business operations revolve around the development and construction of residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. The company has 43 completed projects across Mumbai, aggregating about 9.34 million square feet. The company also operates the Mumbai-based luxury hotel Westin Garden City.

