App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2019 09:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oberoi Realty falls nearly 5% as I-T dept conducts search operation

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 641.70 and 52-week low Rs 351.75 on 04 July, 2019 and 05 October, 2018, respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Oberoi Realty declined nearly 5 percent in the early trade on August 22 after the company gave confirmation about search operation by Income Tax authorities at company's premises.

Income Tax authorities have initiated search and seizure operations at the premises of the company from August 20, 2019, the company said in a press release.

The I-T activity is a process as set out under the provisions of Income Tax Act, 1961, and the company is co-operating with and extending all assistance to the authorities in this regard, it added.

Close

The I-T activity is currently ongoing and we have not received any communication from the Income Tax authorities regarding the aim or intent of the IT Activity.

related news

At 0933 hours, Oberoi Realty was quoting at Rs 488, down Rs 24.65, or 4.81 percent on the BSE.

 

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 22, 2019 09:48 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.