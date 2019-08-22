Oberoi Realty falls nearly 5% as I-T dept conducts search operation

Shares of Oberoi Realty declined nearly 5 percent in the early trade on August 22 after the company gave confirmation about search operation by Income Tax authorities at company's premises.

Income Tax authorities have initiated search and seizure operations at the premises of the company from August 20, 2019, the company said in a press release.

The I-T activity is a process as set out under the provisions of Income Tax Act, 1961, and the company is co-operating with and extending all assistance to the authorities in this regard, it added.

The I-T activity is currently ongoing and we have not received any communication from the Income Tax authorities regarding the aim or intent of the IT Activity.

At 0933 hours, Oberoi Realty was quoting at Rs 488, down Rs 24.65, or 4.81 percent on the BSE.

3 months at 289