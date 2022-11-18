Nykaa gains after 54 million shares change hands in two block deals

live bse live

Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which operates Nykaa, recorded two block trades on Friday in which around 54.2 million shares, or 1.9 percent stake in the company, changed hands, according to Bloomberg. Details of the buyers and sellers were yet to be known.

The stock opened sharply higher after the block deal. It gained as much as 4 percent to Rs 192.75 a share.

Citigroup had on Thursday launched a block deal to sell shares in the cosmetics-to-fashion retailer worth Rs 1,000 crore on behalf of TPG Capital. The deal offered a discount of up to 0.5 percent on the current market price.

Ever since the company's pre-IPO lock-in expired on November 9, investors have been diluting their stakes. High-networth individuals like Narotam S Sekhsaria and Mala Gaonkar and PE/VC funds like Lighthouse India have sold part of their holdings in the company.

On November 11, TPG Growth had also sold a total of 1,08,43,050 shares at an average price of Rs 186.4 apiece, thus making today's trade its second sale. As of September 30, it had 2.28 percent stake in the company.

The shares sold so far have been picked up by Norges Bank, Societe General, Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

