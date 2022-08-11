HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Nykaa: Strong growth prospects, but profitability improvement key to re-rating

Bharat Gianani   •

While Nykaa has a strong brand image and increasing number of active users on the platform, margin pressure in the near term would limit any scope for re-rating

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa; CMP: Rs 1,390; Market cap: Rs 65,916 crore) has posted a slightly lower-than-expected results for Q1FY23 as EBITDA margins were flat on a sequential basis, despite a healthy growth in revenues. Nykaa is expected to continue the strong growth momentum, driven by product launches in collaboration with reputed brands in both the BPC (Beauty & Personal Care) and the fashion segments. The scale-up of Nykaa Man, E-B2B as well as international business (of own brands) would also...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers