Nykaa shares positive FY23 business update; brokerages see over 50% upside

Suchitra Mandal
Apr 06, 2023 / 10:35 AM IST

Beauty and fashion platform, Nykaa shared its business update on Wednesday stating healthy revenue growth trends displayed for FY23 and saw positive analyst sentiment implying an upside potential of over 50 percent.

Beauty e-retailer Nykaa shared its business update on Wednesday stating that the revenue growth trends displayed are healthy for FY23 and expects to sustain its percentage growth rate in line with 9MFY23.

According to the company, BPC (Beauty and personal care) business has seen higher year-on-year growth rates in Q4 FY23 compared to the year-on-year (YoY) growth rates seen in Q3FY23. The operating parameters for the BPC business - average order values and conversion rates - have been robust which has aided growth in revenue, it said and added that the ‘Pink Love’ sale introduced by the Nykaa during Q4FY23 also partly helped the segment sustain strong demand.

In its Fashion segment, the company expects percentage revenue growth rates to come through in the late teens on the back of focusing on business efficiency and unit economics.