 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Nykaa gains 3 percent after large block deal

Suchitra Mandal
Mar 17, 2023 / 03:42 PM IST

According to Bloomberg, around 6.57 million shares worth Rs 93.2 crore at Rs 141.90 changed hands in bulk trades on March 17. Details of the buyers and sellers are, however, not known

Shares of Nykaa owner FSN E-Commerce Ventures rose 3 percent on Friday after bulk deals totaling 6.57 million shares or 0.23 percent equity worth Rs 93.2 crore at Rs 141.90 apiece.

The buyers and sellers were not known immediately. The stock has been under pressure since pre-IPO investors started exiting the company after the end of the lock-in period on November 9, 2022.

Earlier, Lighthouse India sold around 18.45 million shares worth Rs 336 crore, Kravis Investment Partners sold around 36 million shares worth Rs 630 crore and TPG liquidated around 5.43 crore shares for Rs 998 crore.

Recently, brokerage firm Nomura reiterated its “buy” rating on Nykaa with a target price of Rs 214, an implied upside of 53 percent over the closing price on March 17.