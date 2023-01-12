 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Nykaa falls as 1.4 crore shares change hands in a block deal

Moneycontrol News
Jan 12, 2023 / 09:44 AM IST

According to Bloomberg, the shares were offered by an undisclosed seller at Rs 148.90 a piece to raise $26 million via block. The selling price indicated a 4 percent discount to yesterday's closing price.

In Q2FY23, Nykaa's net profit jumped over 300 percent to Rs 5.19 crore against Rs 1.17 crore in Q2FY22.

After a series of block deals in November and December 2022, FSN E-Commerce Ventures - parent of Nykaa - saw its first block deal of 2023 with 1.4 crore shares changing hands on January 12. Buyers and sellers were not known immediately.

The stock opened lower at Rs 153 apiece on the National Stock Exchange, as against Wednesday's close of Rs 155. At 9:30 am, it quoted Rs 153.15, down 1.26 percent.

Follow our live blog for all the market action

According to Bloomberg, the shares were offered by an undisclosed seller at Rs 148.90 a piece to raise $26 million via block. The selling price indicated a 4 percent discount to yesterday's closing price.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

On November 9, the lock-in period for Nykaa's pre-IPO shareholders expired. Almost 67 percent of Nykaa’s shareholding was released from lock-in with the end of the restricted period. That is equal to about 310 million shares.