Nucleus Software spikes 9% on deal with Vietnamese bank

The share price of Nucleus Software Exports climbed nearly 9 percent in the morning trade on July 19 after the company said it had entered into an agreement with Vietnam Public Joint-stock Commercial Bank (PVcomBank) to transform its lending origination operations.

Through this partnership, PVcomBank is expecting to double its consumer loans within the next four to five years, Nucleus Software said in a release, without revealing the deal value.

“We are confident that our platform will enable PVcomBank to move rapidly towards digitisation of lending, cater to the bank’s goals of retail product proliferation and help streamline its operations. We are strongly committed to Vietnam’s financial service sector’s development in partnering with them to unlock growth and help them stay ahead of the curve,” Nucleus Software CEO Parag Bhise said.

PVcomBank is a banking entity formed after PetroVietnam Finance Corp, Western Bank and Morgan Stanley merged in Vietnam. The company has nearly $4.5 billion worth of assets.

At 11 am, Nucleus Software was trading up 8.57 per cent at Rs 444. Despite the jump, the stock is down 21 percent this calendar year, though it gained 54 percent in the last five years.

The stock has limited analyst coverage and at present no active call on it.