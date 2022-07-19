English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Option Omega 3.0 : 12 days Retail Option Traders Online Conference at just Rs. 600. Exclusively for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Nucleus Software spikes 9% on deal with Vietnamese bank

    Nucleus Software Exports didn't reveal the value of the deal it struck with PVcomBank, a banking entity formed after PetroVietnam Finance Corp, Western Bank and Morgan Stanley merged in Vietnam

    Moneycontrol News
    July 19, 2022 / 11:26 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    The share price of Nucleus Software Exports climbed nearly 9 percent in the morning trade on July 19 after the company said it had entered into an agreement with Vietnam Public Joint-stock Commercial Bank (PVcomBank) to transform its lending origination operations.

    Through this partnership, PVcomBank is expecting to double its consumer loans within the next four to five years, Nucleus Software said in a release, without revealing the deal value.

    “We are confident that our platform will enable PVcomBank to move rapidly towards digitisation of lending, cater to the bank’s goals of retail product proliferation and help streamline its operations. We are strongly committed to Vietnam’s financial service sector’s development in partnering with them to unlock growth and help them stay ahead of the curve,” Nucleus Software CEO Parag Bhise said.

    PVcomBank is a banking entity formed after PetroVietnam Finance Corp, Western Bank and Morgan Stanley merged in Vietnam. The company has nearly $4.5 billion worth of assets.

    At 11 am, Nucleus Software was trading up 8.57 per cent at Rs 444. Despite the jump, the stock is down 21 percent this calendar year, though it gained 54 percent in the last five years.

    Close
    The stock has limited analyst coverage and at present no active call on it.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Nucleus Software Exports
    first published: Jul 19, 2022 11:26 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.