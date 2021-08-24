MARKET NEWS

Nucleus Software share price gains 9% on tie-up with South Indian Bank

The company's FinnOne Neo digital solution will help South Indian Bank utilise APIs to integrate with third-party solutions that will speed up digitisation of small-ticket loans

Moneycontrol News
August 24, 2021 / 09:59 AM IST
 
 
Nucleus Software Exports share price added 9 percent intraday on August 24 following an agreement to provide its FinnOne Neo digital solution to power South Indian Bank’s retail lending landscape.

Nucleus Software will empower South Indian Bank by providing the best in class digital solution offering to revamp the bank’s retail lending, the company said in a release.

The solution will help the bank utilise APIs to integrate with third-party solutions that will speed up digitisation of credit decisions of small-ticket loans.

“Nucleus Software is happy to be associated with one of the foremost private banks in the South of India. South Indian Bank is known for its innovation and we are happy to provide them with the technology platform that will make them move their retail lending requirements to a seamless digital offering that is customer friendly, resilient, safe and very efficient,” said Parag Bhise, CEO, Nucleus Software.

Nucleus Software Exports was quoting at Rs 556.95, up Rs 32.15, or 6.13 percent, on the BSE.
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Nucleus Software Exports
first published: Aug 24, 2021 09:59 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.