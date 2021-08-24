Nucleus Software share price gains 9% on tie-up with South Indian Bank

live bse live

Nucleus Software Exports share price added 9 percent intraday on August 24 following an agreement to provide its FinnOne Neo digital solution to power South Indian Bank’s retail lending landscape.

Nucleus Software will empower South Indian Bank by providing the best in class digital solution offering to revamp the bank’s retail lending, the company said in a release.

The solution will help the bank utilise APIs to integrate with third-party solutions that will speed up digitisation of credit decisions of small-ticket loans.

“Nucleus Software is happy to be associated with one of the foremost private banks in the South of India. South Indian Bank is known for its innovation and we are happy to provide them with the technology platform that will make them move their retail lending requirements to a seamless digital offering that is customer friendly, resilient, safe and very efficient,” said Parag Bhise, CEO, Nucleus Software.

Nucleus Software Exports was quoting at Rs 556.95, up Rs 32.15, or 6.13 percent, on the BSE.