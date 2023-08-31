NTPC to invest Rs 15,530 crore in capacity expansion at Chhattisgarh plant, stock trades flat

National Thermal Power Corporation, a state-owned ‘Maharatna’ company, is engaged in the generation and distribution of electricity. The company operates multiple coal, gas, and renewable energy power plants across India.

NTPC shares were trading flat on August 31 after the state-owned thermal power generator announced that it would be investing Rs 15,530 crore for capacity expansion at its Chhattisgarh-based Lara Super Thermal Power Project.

“The board of directors of the company has accorded investment approval for Lara Super Thermal Power Project, Stage-II (2x800 MW),” the company said in a regulatory filing.

At 10.00 am on the NSE, NTPC stock was quoting Rs 220.60, up 0.09 percent or Rs 0.20.

The financials

In its results for the April-June quarter, the company reported a 0.23 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its revenue from operations at Rs 43,075 crore. Net profit for the quarter increased 23.35 percent YoY to Rs 4,907 crore. The operating profit margins expanded by 400 basis points on a yearly basis to 29 percent.

The company reported a 5.65 percent YoY increase in its installed power production capacity at 73,024 megawatt for the quarter.

