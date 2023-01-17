 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NTPC stock edges higher, powered by Tripura deal; Jefferies sees 16% upside

Moneycontrol News
Jan 17, 2023 / 11:45 AM IST

The government of Tripura and NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (NTPC REL) have signed an agreement for development of renewable energy projects in the northeastern state.

Shares of NTPC edged higher intraday on January 17, a day after the power generator signed a pact for development of green energy projects with the Tripura government.

The government of Tripura and NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (NTPC REL) have signed an agreement for development of renewable energy projects in the northeastern state. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and senior officials of NTPC Ltd in the national capital on Monday, an official statement said.

"NTPC REL signed an MoU with the Government of Tripura on January 16, 2023 for development of renewable energy projects in Tripura," it said.

The agreement aims to develop large-sized renewable energy projects in Tripura and shall help the state in meeting its clean energy commitments.

Under the agreement, floating and ground mounted renewable energy projects will be developed in the state.