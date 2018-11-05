NTPC slips nearly 4% as Deutsche Bank Research cut target to Rs 190

Share price of NTPC fell nearly 4 percent intraday Monday after company reported its second quarter numbers of November 2, 2018.

The company has reported 0.5 percent fall in its YoY net profit at Rs 2,426 crore against Rs 2,438 crore on the back of better operating performance. Revenue of the company rose 13 percent at Rs 22,261.1 crore against Rs 19,698.8 crore.

Operating profit or EBITDA rose 2.8 percent at Rs 5,592.4 crore against Rs 5,440.2 crore. Margin was up 250 bps at 25.1 percent versus 27.6 percent.

Finance cost increased by 40 percent at Rs 1,294.1 crore against Rs 919.5 crore.

Brokerage: Deutsche Bank Research | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 190

Deutsche Bank Research has maintained buy on NTPC but cut target to Rs 190 from Rs 200 per share. It see a potential upside of 20 percent.

The company's earnings miss on coal unavailability as well as capacity delays. The company management targets to restrict coal under-recovery to Rs 600 crore in FY19, it added.

Brokerage: Citi | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 203

Citi has maintained buy on NTPC with target of Rs 203. According to firm, the fixed cost under-recoveries hurt the Q2 profits.

Management highlighted that coal availability is gradually improving post monsoons, it added.

At 12:20 hrs NTPC was quoting at Rs 152.20, down Rs 5.70, or 3.61 percent on the BSE.