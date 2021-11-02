NTPC share price up 5% as Jetsar solar project begins commercial operation

live bse live

The share price of state-run power giant NTPC rose nearly 5 percent intraday on November 2 after it commenced commercial operations of the Jetstar solar power generation project in Rajasthan.

"Consequent upon successful commissioning and due approvals, the first part capacity of 80 MW of 160 MW Jetsar Solar PV Project at Rajasthan, is declared on commercial operation w.e.f. 22.10.2021," the company said in a regulatory filing.

With this, the installed and commercial capacity of NTPC and NTPC group grew to 53572.5 MW and 66997.5 MW, respectively.

On October 28, the company reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 3,691 crore for the quarter ended September 31 (Q2FY22), a growth of 6 percent from Rs 3,495 crore in the same quarter of the previous year and by 7 percent from Rs 3,444 crore reported in the June 2021 quarter.

Adjusting for the exceptional items of Rs 670 crore last year, the adjusted profit for the same period last year would have been higher at Rs 4,165 crore.

The consolidated revenue was 17 percent higher at Rs 32,404 crore from Rs 27,708 crore in the year-ago period and 8 percent above the previous quarter.

Higher generation backed by the commercialisation of new capacities and strong demand amid coal shortage helped the company post higher revenues.

At 11.59 am, NTPC was quoting at Rs 136.70, up Rs 2.40, or 1.79 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 152.10 on October 19, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 83.25 on November 3, 2020. It is trading 10.12 percent below its 52-week high and 64.2 percent above its 52-week low.