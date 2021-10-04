MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

NTPC share price touches 52-week high on plan to list subsidiaries by March 2024

The company is planning to list its three subsidiaries—NTPC REL, NEEPCO & NVVN—by March 2024, CNBC-TV18 has reported

Moneycontrol News
October 04, 2021 / 02:49 PM IST
NTPC share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 145.75, rising 4 percent intraday on October 4 on reports of the government-owned electricity generator's plan to subsidiaries by March 2024.

The company is planning to list NTPC REL, NEEPCO & NVVN by March 2024, CNBC-TV18 reported sources as saying.

NTPC REL (NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd) is a 100 percent subsidiary of NTPC with 3.5 GW renewable projects. NTPC aims to build 60 GW renewable capacity by 2032 with an expected investment of Rs 2.5 lakh crore.

Focused on the Noretheast, North Eastern Electric Power Corporaton Limited is a 100 percent subsidiary of NTPC with over 2,000 MW capacity.

In September, the company has won 1.9 GW in the auction of CPSU Scheme-II, Tranche-III of 5 GW.

At 1316 hours, NTPC was quoting at Rs 144.90, up Rs 5.05, or 3.61 percent on the BSE.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #NTPC #top buzzing stocks
first published: Oct 4, 2021 02:49 pm

