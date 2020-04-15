NTPC share price jumps 5% on plans to raise Rs 4.3K cr via bonds

Share price of NTPC spiked over 5 percent intraday on April 15 after the company said it will raise Rs 4,374.10 crore on April 16 via unsecured non-convertible bonds on private placement basis.

The proceeds will be utilised for funding of capital expenditure, refinancing of existing loans and other general corporate purposes, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The bonds are proposed to be listed on both National Stock Exchange and BSE. Bond Trust Deed for these bonds will be duly executed as per the requirements of and within the period of time prescribed under, the Companies Act and rules specified therein, it noted.

"NTPC has decided to raise Rs 4,374.10 crore on 16 April 2020 through private placement of unsecured non-convertible bonds in the nature of debentures at a coupon of 6.55 per cent per annum with a door to door maturity after 3 years 1 day," it said.

The stock price gained over 17 percent in the last 5 days and was quoting at Rs 93.50, up Rs 4.85, or 5.47 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 94.10 and an intraday low of Rs 88.65.