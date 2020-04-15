App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2020 10:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NTPC share price jumps 5% on plans to raise Rs 4.3K cr via bonds

The proceeds will be utilised for funding of capital expenditure, refinancing of existing loans and other general corporate purposes, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of NTPC spiked over 5 percent intraday on April 15 after the company said it will raise Rs 4,374.10 crore on April 16 via unsecured non-convertible bonds on private placement basis.

The proceeds will be utilised for funding of capital expenditure, refinancing of existing loans and other general corporate purposes, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The bonds are proposed to be listed on both National Stock Exchange and BSE. Bond Trust Deed for these bonds will be duly executed as per the requirements of and within the period of time prescribed under, the Companies Act and rules specified therein, it noted.

Close

"NTPC has decided to raise Rs 4,374.10 crore on 16 April 2020 through private placement of unsecured non-convertible bonds in the nature of debentures at a coupon of 6.55 per cent per annum with a door to door maturity after 3 years 1 day," it said.

The stock price gained over 17 percent in the last 5 days and was quoting at Rs 93.50, up Rs 4.85, or 5.47 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 94.10 and an intraday low of Rs 88.65.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 15, 2020 10:57 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #NTPC

most popular

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

COVID-19 | 7 changes to expect in the global healthcare system

COVID-19 | 7 changes to expect in the global healthcare system

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.