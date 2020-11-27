NTPC share price gains after CLSA maintains buy rating

NTPC share price was up 2 percent intraday on November 27 after CLSA maintained buy call on the stock.

The global research firm has retained buy on the stock with a target of Rs 140 per share. The company has started leading the RE space, winning 44 percent of 1.1 GW in tenders. The win should add 9 percent to the company's RE portfolio and could earn 11.4 percent equity IRR. This should address its growth and energy mix concerns, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

CLSA believes that the win should improve visibility of the company's beating its 30 percent non-fossil target. It has maintained buy call on its improving ESG, deep-value multiples and high yield.

The stock was trading at Rs 95.75, up Rs 1.65, or 1.75 percent at 09:46 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 97.00 and an intraday low of Rs 95.50.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the stock is showing strong momentum: price above short, medium and long term moving averages. The company has zero promoter pledge. FII/FPI or institutions are increasing their shareholding.

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish. The company has been reporting a decline in quarterly net profit with a falling profit margin (YoY).

