NTPC gains on capacity addition; Citi maintains buy with target Rs 153

Shares of NTPC gained 1.5 percent intraday on April 2 on the back of capacity addition.

The company in its press release said the first unit of 800 MW of Gadanvara Super Thermal Power Project (2x800 MW) has been added to the total installed capacity of NTPC.

With this, the total installed capacity of NTPC and NTPC group has become 47,325 MW and 55,126 MW, respectively.

Research house Citi has maintained buy call on NTPC and raised target to Rs 153 from Rs 147.50 per share.

According to Citi, the FY19 capacity commercialisation was at 1,475 mw against target of 4.8 GW.

It feels that Pakri Barwadih coal mine is going to aid coal supply further, while the coal situation at thermal power plants across the country has improved.

It likes NTPC, and prefer Power Grid & CESC.

At 1123 hours, NTPC was quoting at Rs 136.20, up Rs 1.20, or 0.89 percent on the BSE.

In the last one month, NTPC share price has increased by 14 percent.