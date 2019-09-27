NTPC gains 2% as CLSA maintains buy, target Rs 165

Shares of NTPC added 2 percent intraday on September 27 after CLSA maintained a buy rating on the stock, with a target of Rs 165 per share .

According to CLSA, acquiring THDC will help the company to grow its hydro capacity by 2.5 multiple and the acquisition will double the share of renewables in its portfolio to 6 percent.

The company's unit 1 of Lara Super Thermal Power Station (2 x 800 MW) will get operational from September 30.