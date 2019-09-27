App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2019 01:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NTPC gains 2% as CLSA maintains buy, target Rs 165

The company's Unit 1 of Lara Super Thermal Power Station (2 x 800 MW) will get operational from September 30.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of NTPC added 2 percent intraday on September 27 after CLSA maintained a buy rating on the stock, with a target of Rs 165 per share .

According to CLSA, acquiring THDC will help the company to grow its hydro capacity by 2.5 multiple and the acquisition will double the share of renewables in its portfolio to 6 percent.

The company's unit 1 of Lara Super Thermal Power Station (2 x 800 MW) will get operational from September 30.

Close
With this, the commercial capacity of the thermal power station, NTPC and NTPC group will go up to 800 MW, 47325 MW and 55786 MW, respectively.At 1231 hours, NTPC was quoting at Rs 116.75, up Rs 0.10, or 0.09 percent, on the BSE.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 27, 2019 01:02 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.