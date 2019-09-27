NTPC gains 2% as CLSA maintains buy, target Rs 165

The company's Unit 1 of Lara Super Thermal Power Station (2 x 800 MW) will get operational from September 30.
Shares of NTPC added 2 percent intraday on September 27 after CLSA maintained a buy rating on the stock, with a target of Rs 165 per share .
According to CLSA, acquiring THDC will help the company to grow its hydro capacity by 2.5 multiple and the acquisition will double the share of renewables in its portfolio to 6 percent.
The company's unit 1 of Lara Super Thermal Power Station (2 x 800 MW) will get operational from September 30.
With this, the commercial capacity of the thermal power station, NTPC and NTPC group will go up to 800 MW, 47325 MW and 55786 MW, respectively.At 1231 hours, NTPC was quoting at Rs 116.75, up Rs 0.10, or 0.09 percent, on the BSE.
First Published on Sep 27, 2019 01:02 pm