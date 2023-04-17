 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NSE warns investors against illegal 'dabba' trading

PTI
Apr 17, 2023 / 05:48 PM IST

'Dabba' trading is an illegal form of trading in shares, where operators of such trading rings allow people to trade in equities outside the stock exchange platform.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on April 17 cautioned investors against two persons offering illegal 'dabba' trading in the stock market.

The cautionary statements came after NSE found that Nitin Shantilal Nagda and Narendra V Sumaria were providing 'dabba' trading.

These persons were registered with a trading member (TM) as an authorised person (AP) and the said association as an AP was subsequently cancelled by the TM.