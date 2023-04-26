 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NSE Indices tweaks methodology of Nifty equity indices for corporate mergers

PTI
Apr 26, 2023 / 09:25 PM IST

The move is expected to help in reducing churn in index constituents resulting from corporate action involving demergers, NSE Indices said in a statement.

NSE

NSE Indices, an arm of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), on Wednesday tweaked the methodology of Nifty equity indices for handling corporate actions involving demerger.

Under the new methodology, the demerged company will be retained in the Nifty index if Special Pre Open Session (SPOS) is conducted by the exchange.

Additionally, the spun-off business would be included in the index at a constant price — which is the difference between the demerged company's closing price on T-1 day and the price derived during SPOS on the ex-demerger date.