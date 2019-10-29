NRB Bearings, Tata Coffee rise 5-8% post Q2 show

Shares of NRB Bearings and Tata Coffee rose 5-8 percent intraday on October 29 after the company reported there second quarter (Q2FY20) results.

Tata Coffee registered an 11.2 percent jump in its Q2 profit at Rs 40.1 crore versus Rs 36 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue was up 5.5 percent YoY at Rs 481.2 crore.

The company reported a total income for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, at Rs 205 crore as against Rs 198 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Tata Coffee's plantations segment for the current quarter reported revenues of Rs 79 crore as against Rs 73 crore on higher sales volume but lower unit realisation, mainly in the case of Tea and Pepper.

The company received a dividend of Rs 14 crore from its overseas subsidiary.

NRB Bearings' Q2 net profit was at Rs 6.4 crore versus Rs 34.9 crore and revenue was at Rs 193 crore versus Rs 258.6 crore YoY.