App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2019 02:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NRB Bearings, Tata Coffee rise 5-8% post Q2 show

Tata Coffee has reported 11.2 percent jump in its Q2 profit at Rs 40.1 crore versus Rs 36 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of NRB Bearings and Tata Coffee rose 5-8 percent intraday on October 29 after the company reported there second quarter (Q2FY20) results.

Tata Coffee registered an 11.2 percent jump in its Q2 profit at Rs 40.1 crore versus Rs 36 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue was up 5.5 percent YoY at Rs 481.2 crore.

Close

The company reported a total income for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, at Rs 205 crore as against Rs 198 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

related news

Tata Coffee's plantations segment for the current quarter reported revenues of Rs 79 crore as against Rs 73 crore on higher sales volume but lower unit realisation, mainly in the case of Tea and Pepper.

The company received a dividend of Rs 14 crore from its overseas subsidiary.

NRB Bearings' Q2 net profit was at Rs 6.4 crore versus Rs 34.9 crore and revenue was at Rs 193 crore versus Rs 258.6 crore YoY.

At 1331 hrs, NRB Bearings was quoting at Rs 105.25, up Rs 4.70, or 4.67 percent and Tata Coffee was quoting at Rs 81.85, up Rs 3.05, or 3.87 percent on the BSE.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 29, 2019 01:52 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.