Novelis Q4 profit decline disappoints Hindalco investors but brokerages retain Buy

Novelis, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hindalco, has reported its third consecutive quarter of profit decline. For the quarter ended March 2023, the company's net income fell 27 percent year-on-year to $156 million.

Net sales dipped by 9 percent YoY to $4.4 billion for the fourth quarter, primarily driven by lower average aluminum prices and 5 percent decrease in total flat rolled product shipments, said the company.

At 9:20 am, Hindalco was quoting at Rs 426 on the NSE, lower by 2.3 percent from the previous close. Novelis contributes to more than 60 percent of Hindalco's topline.

Novelis' adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) for the quarter came in at $403 million, down 6 percent YoY. However, the number was in-line with Street estimates.

The company attributed the decrease in shipments to lower beverage can shipments driven by customer inventory reduction actions, as well as the macro-economic impact on specialty products, mainly in building and construction.

Partially offsetting these declines were higher aerospace shipments and record automotive shipments, it added.

Following the results, analysts have retained their Buy rating on Hindalco. CLSA has a Buy rating with a target price of Rs 550 per share.

Its analysts noted that while the Novelis Q4 results were better than expected, however, there are still short-term challenges ahead. According to the foreign broking firm, the key to re-rating in the stock would be a visible rebound in profitability.

Nomura also issued a Buy rating for Hindalco with a target price of Rs 540 per share. The firm observed that net debt decline to $4.1 billion was better than expectations of $4.85 billion, but capex intensity is expected to remain high in FY24-FY25.

Capex plans

In April, Hindalco's management reduced the capex spend earmarked for the next five years to $4.5 billion, a 43 percent cut, versus $7.9 billion announced a year ago. The management cited weakness in Novelis as the key reason behind the move.

Growth projects have been deferred but not cancelled, the management told analysts. It also scrapped the plan to use 15 percent of operating cash flow for deleveraging.

That said, Hindalco continues to remain in the Buy list of most brokerages, on the back of improving demand trajectory in the India aluminum business. At a valuation of ~5.4 times of FY24 EV/EBITDA, analysts believe the stock is attractively priced.

