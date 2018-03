On March 13, 2018 DB International (Asia) sold 64,05,000 shares of IRB InvIT at Rs 82.75 on the BSE.

However, Nomura Singapore bought 64,05,000 shares at Rs 82.75.

On Tuesday, IRB InvIT ended at Rs 82.75, down Rs 0.25, or 0.30 percent.

It has touched a 52-week low of Rs 82.52.c