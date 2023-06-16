Nomura rates ITC a buy with target price of Rs 485

Representative Image

Nomura is bullish on ITC as its cigarette business’ volume trajectory remains strong, FMCG margins are improving, and the hotel business is seeing an increase in Average Room Rentals (ARRs). The company can expect a strong CAGR with improving rural demand trends and continued premiumisation in the cigarette business.

The company’s March quarter revenues rose by 17 percent to Rs 70,937 crore year-on-year with the hotel business rising on the crest of pent-up demand in post covid. ITC’s operating margins stood at 36 percent and net profit was up 26 percent to Rs 19,477 crore in FY23 compared to the previous year.

The reasons why Nomura is optimistic about the ITC stock are:

Cigarette business:





Strong volume growth trajectory in the first quarter of FY24.



Positive impact from premiumisation trends, which led to a mix benefit of 1.5-2 percent in Q4FY23.



Expanded rural distribution reach by doubling the number of stockists to 60,000 and focusing on shop refurbishments.



Over the past three years, ITC has increased its market share by over 200 basis points.



Reduced competition due to government actions against illicit cigarette players.



High saliency of ITC's capsule cigarettes among new age smokers.





Venturing into new categories such as agri-business, providing a competitive advantage.



A large juice player in the market is seemingly de-focusing in juices.



Positive generation of free cash flows in the FMCG business.





The hotel business is seeing post covid recovery with high ARR.



Strategic asset management plans to increase the quantity of rooms across ITC's six brands over the next two years.



Improved hotel margins will aid the segments Return on Capital Employed (RoCE).



