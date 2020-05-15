NOCIL share price declines 2% as Ashish Kacholia, Dolly Khanna cut stake

NOCIL share price declined 2 percent in early trade on May 15 after investors Ashish Kacholia and Dolly Khanna reduced their equity stakes in the company during the quarter ended March 2020.

As per the shareholding pattern available on exchanges, Ashish Kacholia cut his stake in the company to 2.85 percent in the March quarter from 4.29 percent in the December quarter.

Dolly Khanna also reduced her stake in the company to 1.72 percent during Q4 FY20 from 1.83 percent in the preceding quarter.

Last week, the company received requisite permission from the state government authorities to resume manufacturing operations, including those of the dedicated ancillary units, which had been shut since the beginning of lockdown in March. The company said the ramp-up of manufacturing would be gradual.

At 09:30 hrs, NOCIL was quoting at Rs 83.20, down Rs 1.65, or 1.94 percent on the BSE.