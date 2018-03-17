Noble Communications buys 29.38 lakh shares of Gujarat Heavy Chemicals

On March 16, 2018 J P Financial Services sold 29,38,751 shares of Gujarat Heavy Chemicals at Rs 278.50 on the BSE.

However, Noble Communications bought 29,38,751 shares at Rs 278.50.

On Friday, Gujarat Heavy Chemicals ended at Rs 277.15, up Rs 7.75, or 2.88 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 357.50 and 52-week low Rs 203.65 on 24 January, 2018 and 27 September, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 22.48 percent below its 52-week high and 36.09 percent above its 52-week low.