 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

No spring in the step: Street cautiously optimistic about Bata India while LIC ups stake

Shailaja Mohapatra
Apr 03, 2023 / 06:05 PM IST

The company has been spending on building the brand and adding new stores. However, these initiatives are taking time to deliver in a tough macro and competitive environment

Bata India Ltd. (BIL) is the largest retailer and leading manufacturer of footwear in India, with 2,000+ retail stores as of December 2022

Life Insurance Corporation’s (LIC) stake increase in Bata India has put the spotlight on the mass market footwear maker. In March, LIC bought an additional 6.88 lakh equity shares of Bata India via open market transactions, taking its stake from 4.47 percent to slightly above 5 percent.

LIC has possibly gone bottom-fishing as the stock trades near its 52-week low of Rs 1,380 that it hit on March 20, 2023. “The stock resisted thrice near Rs 1,980 between July and September last year. Thereafter, it consolidated. It has tested lows near 1,370-1,390 levels and since then has been trying hard to put a potential bottom in place,” says Milan Vaishnav, Founder and Technical analyst, Gemstone Equity Research and ChatWizard FZE.

The stock has declined 29 percent in the past one year and is down 13 percent so far in 2023. Its all-time high was in November 2021, and the stock has not closed above the Rs 2,100 level ever since.

Bata India’s Q3 results were not too impressive either. Though the company’s topline grew 7 percent, its mass portfolio — which makes for 22 percent of sales —remained under pressure. “This has largely been on the back of the GST rate hike on footwear last year, and the subdued demand environment in smaller towns,” said Preeyam Tolia of Axis Securities.