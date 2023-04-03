No spring in the step: Street cautiously optimistic about Bata India while LIC ups stake

Bata India Ltd. (BIL) is the largest retailer and leading manufacturer of footwear in India, with 2,000+ retail stores as of December 2022

Life Insurance Corporation’s (LIC) stake increase in Bata India has put the spotlight on the mass market footwear maker. In March, LIC bought an additional 6.88 lakh equity shares of Bata India via open market transactions, taking its stake from 4.47 percent to slightly above 5 percent.

LIC has possibly gone bottom-fishing as the stock trades near its 52-week low of Rs 1,380 that it hit on March 20, 2023. “The stock resisted thrice near Rs 1,980 between July and September last year. Thereafter, it consolidated. It has tested lows near 1,370-1,390 levels and since then has been trying hard to put a potential bottom in place,” says Milan Vaishnav, Founder and Technical analyst, Gemstone Equity Research and ChatWizard FZE.

The stock has declined 29 percent in the past one year and is down 13 percent so far in 2023. Its all-time high was in November 2021, and the stock has not closed above the Rs 2,100 level ever since.

Bata India’s Q3 results were not too impressive either. Though the company’s topline grew 7 percent, its mass portfolio — which makes for 22 percent of sales —remained under pressure. “This has largely been on the back of the GST rate hike on footwear last year, and the subdued demand environment in smaller towns,” said Preeyam Tolia of Axis Securities.

On March 31, Geojit Financial Services downgraded the stock from Buy to Accumulate, factoring in the current weak demand trends.

Longer wait

The company has been spending on advertising to increase brand awareness. As per ICICI Securities, the company’s current advertising expenses are higher than pre-Covid levels. It has also been building its mid-segment Power and North Star brands. In FY22, it launched a new slipper brand named Floatz as well.

While these initiatives have resulted in a double-digit growth of the ASP (average selling price) to Rs 772, it has impacted the company’s margins. In FY20, the company had reported a peak EBITDA margin of 28 percent. However, FY23 margins are expected to come in at around 23 percent.

On the other hand, the company’s new stores addition strategy is playing out well, albeit slowly. The management wants to maintain a 20-80 ratio in COCO (company-owned, company-operated) versus franchisee expansion operations.

“In the long run, franchisee stores are going to be extremely beneficial and capital efficient. Most of these are in tier 3-5 towns and give us long-term access as well as build brand equity in those cohorts,” said Gunjan Shah, Chief Executive Officer, Bata India, during the Q3 earnings concall.

However, franchisee stores come with low profitability and their turnover is about 65 percent of a COCO store. Which is why revenue growth has been slower than the store expansion growth of 14 percent year-on-year (YoY), explained Tolia.

“In a tough macro and competitive environment, Bata’s new initiatives are taking longer to deliver . These include casualisation of the product portfolio, asset-light retail footprint expansion through franchisee outlets, enhanced digital footprint, and calibrated investments in brand promotion to engage with the younger generation,” said ICICI Securities in a report after the Q3 numbers.

According to Prime Database, mutual funds held 22.24 percent stake in Bata as of December 2022, which came down to 20.64 percent at the end of February. Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Kotak AMC, and IDFC Mutual Fund have pared their stake in the company.

Foreign institutional investors dumped the stock in Q3. FII-holding came down from 7.87 percent at the end of September 2022 to 4.86 percent as of December end.

“Investors can enter the stock with a short-term horizon with targets of Rs 1,455 and Rs 1,530, while maintaining a stop loss of Rs 1,375,” said Vaishnav.

