No sparks for Elin Electronics, lists at 1.5% discount to issue price at Rs 243

Moneycontrol News
Dec 30, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST

Between December 20-22, Elin’s public issue was subscribed 3.09 times, with qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) putting in applications for 4.51 times the allotted quota

The last listing for this calendar year - Elin Electronics - failed to create sparks on Dalal Street as the shares opened at 1.5 percent discount to issue price on December 30.

The stock started trading at Rs 244, against an issue price of Rs 247 on the NSE, and the opening price on the BSE was Rs 243.

Between December 20 and 22, Elin’s public issue was subscribed 3.09 times, with qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) putting in applications for 4.51 times the allotted quota, high networth individuals (HNIs) 3.29 times, and retail investors 2.2 times.

At the upper end of the price band, the issue was priced attractively at 31x FY22 earnings, while peers Dixon Technologies and Amber Enterprises are trading at 140x and 62.8x FY22 earnings, respectively.

