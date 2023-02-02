 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

No promoter pledge in ACC, Ambuja Cements, clarifies Adani Group; stocks gain

Moneycontrol News
Feb 02, 2023 / 12:11 PM IST

"There are rumours that amid market volatility there is a requirement to meet top-up triggers where in there is selling pressure. We would like to clarify that none of the shares of Ambuja or ACC have been pledged by promoters", the group said in a statement

Share prices of ACC and Ambuja Cements gained on February 2, while other Adani Group stocks continued to decline, after the Indian conglomerate issued a clarification on promoter pledge in the two cement stocks.

"We would like to clarify that none of the shares of Ambuja or ACC have been pledged by promoters," the Group said in a statement.

At 11:45 am, the stock was quoting at Rs 355.20 apiece on the NSE, higher by 6.32 percent. This comes after the 16 percent beating taken by the stock on February 1. Meanwhile, ACC shares are higher by a percent at Rs 1859 per share on the NSE.

Follow our live blog for all the market action