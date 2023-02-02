No promoter pledge in ACC, Ambuja Cements, clarifies Adani Group; stocks gain

Share prices of ACC and Ambuja Cements gained on February 2, while other Adani Group stocks continued to decline, after the Indian conglomerate issued a clarification on promoter pledge in the two cement stocks.

"We would like to clarify that none of the shares of Ambuja or ACC have been pledged by promoters," the Group said in a statement.

At 11:45 am, the stock was quoting at Rs 355.20 apiece on the NSE, higher by 6.32 percent. This comes after the 16 percent beating taken by the stock on February 1. Meanwhile, ACC shares are higher by a percent at Rs 1859 per share on the NSE.

"We have come across reports that shares of both Ambuja and ACC are pledged as a part of acquisition financing and there are rumours that there is a requirement to meet top-up triggers," the Group said. However, there is no such requirement, it added. In September 2022, after completion of Holcim stake acquisition, the group pledged entire stakes in Ambuja Cements (63.2 percent) and in ACC (56.7 percent), worth about Rs 96,800 crore, with Deutsche Bank's Hong Kong branch. However, data as of December end shows zero promoter pledge.

Most Adani Group stocks hit lower circuit as rout deepens Apart from the two cement stocks, rest of the Adani pack continued their downfall. Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy, Adani Power and Adani Wilmar fell 5-10 percent. The decline came after the Rs 20,000 crore follow on public offer (FPO) by Adani Enterprises was withdrawn by the Board on February 1, thus raising fund concerns. However, Group chairman Gautam Adani has assuaged concerns. "We will continue to focus on long term value creation and growth will be managed by internal accruals. Our EBIDTA levels and cash flows have been very strong and we have an impeccable track record of fulfilling our debt obligations," he said.

Moneycontrol News