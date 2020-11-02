NMDC shares gain 2% as board to consider buyback proposal

NMDC share price added more than 3 percent intraday on November 2 after the company said its board is going to consider share buyback.

The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on November 1o to consider and approve and take on record the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2020.

Board will also consider the proposal for buyback of the fully paid-up equity shares of the company of face value of Re 1 each.

Company's October 2020 Iron Ore production fell 2.4 percent at 2.43 mt against 2.49 mt in OCtober 2019. It October Iron Ore sales were down 3.4% at 2.52 mt versus 2.61 mt, YoY.

At 12:32 hrs, NMDC was quoting at Rs 84.45, up Rs 2, or 2.43 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 139.50 and a 52-week low of Rs 62 on 23 January 2020 and 13 March 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 39.46 percent below its 52-week high and 36.21 percent above its 52-week low.