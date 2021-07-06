MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

NMDC share price falls 2% as govt to offload stake via OFS

The floor price for the offer shall be Rs 165 per equity share

Moneycontrol News
July 06, 2021 / 03:29 PM IST
Representative image (Source: AFP)

Representative image (Source: AFP)

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

NMDC share price slipped over 2 percent in early trade on July 6 after the company said that the government is planning to offload 4 percent stake in the company through an offer for sale (OFS).

The Government of India has proposed to sell up to 11,72,24,234 equity shares of NMDC (representing 4 percent of the total paid-up equity), with an option to additionally sell 10,22,78,144 equity shares (3.49 percent) in case of oversubscription, via offer for sale, on July 6-7.

The floor price for the offer shall be Rs 165 per equity share, NMDC informed the stock exchanges.

The President of India, acting through and represented by the Ministry of Steel, Government of India, is the promoter of NMDC Ltd, the company said.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

Close

Related stories

The President of India holds 68.29 percent stake in the company.

At 09:17 hrs, NMDC was quoting at Rs 171.55, down Rs 3.75, or 2.14 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 213.15 and a 52-week low of Rs 75.60 on 12 May, 2021 and 24 September, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 19.52 percent below its 52-week high and 126.92 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #NMDC
first published: Jul 6, 2021 09:26 am

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Digital Enablement

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Digital Enablement

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.