Last Updated : Dec 03, 2019 11:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NMDC share price dips 3% on poor production data

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 120.45 and 52-week low Rs 74.80 on July 3, 2019 and August 23, 2019, respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

NMDC share price declined 3.6 percent intraday on December 3 after the company reported weak iron ore production in November.

The company's production for the month was down 10.6 percent at 2.94 MT against 3.29 MT, while sales remained flat at 2.79 MT, YoY.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 120.45 on July 3, 2019, and 52-week low of Rs 74.80 on August 23, 2019.

Close

It is trading 15.03 percent below its 52-week high and 36.83 percent above its 52-week low.

At 10:48 hours, NMDC was quoting at Rs 102.25, down Rs 3.25, or 3.08 percent, on the BSE.

First Published on Dec 3, 2019 11:06 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #NMDC

