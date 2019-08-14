NMDC rises 4% on strong Q1 results

Shares of NMDC rose 4 percent intraday on August 14 on the back of strong numbers reported by the company in the quarter ended June 2019.

The company's Q1FY20 (April-June) net profit rose 20.9 percent at Rs 1,179.3 crore against Rs 975.3 crore.

Revenue of the company rose 34.8 percent at Rs 3,263.7 crore against Rs 2,422 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was up 31 percent at Rs 1,866.8 crore, while margin was down at 57.2 percent.

At 1115 hrs, NMDC was quoting Rs 103.25, up Rs 2.10, or 2.08 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 124.30 and its 52-week low Rs 86.45 on 14 September 2018 and 6 December 2018, respectively.