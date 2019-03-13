App
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2019 10:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NMDC rises 3% as board declares interim dividend

The board of directors of the company at its meeting held on March 12 declared interim dividend at the rate of Rs 5.52 per equity share

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of NMDC rose 3.4 percent intraday on March 13 after company board approved interim dividend for the financial year 2018-19.

The board of directors of the company at its meeting held on March 12 declared interim dividend at the rate of Rs 5.52 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each for the financial year 2018-19, as per BSE release.

At 0943 hours, NMDC was quoting at Rs 114.35, up Rs 2.35, or 2.10 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 438.25 and 52-week low Rs 140.95 on April 24, 2018 and February 6, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 54.14 percent below its 52-week high and 42.6 percent above its 52-week low.
First Published on Mar 13, 2019 10:02 am

