NMDC keeps up the gaining streak, 5 months on. Here's what triggers the rally

Moneycontrol News
Jan 02, 2023 / 11:01 AM IST

In the last three months, it has gained 33 percent. The stock has clocked gains every single month since August 2022

The share price of NMDC gained over 1.5 percent on January 2 as the stock remains buoyant on demand prospects from China, price hikes and demerger of its steel business.

The counter is also in focus as Life Insurance Corporation of India has pared its stake in the company by 2.07 percent through open market transactions. The LIC holding in NMDC has now reduced to 13.69 percent from 15.77 percent earlier.

At 10am, the stock was quoting at Rs 124.80 apiece on the National Stock Exchange, higher by 1.4 percent. In the last three months, it has gained 33 percent. The stock has clocked gains every single month since August 2022.

In October 2022, the company formally de-merged its steel plant at Nagarnar, which will now be listed separately. The finance ministry had in December invited initial bids for the plant and offered to sell a 50.79 percent stake in the company.

The last date for submission of bids is January 27, 2023 as per the expression of interest (EoI). As per Nuvama Research, the new stock might list at Rs 35 per share.