NMDC hits 52-week low on price cut of lump ore, fines

Shares of NMDC touched 52-week low of Rs 82.60, falling 4 percent intraday August 22 after company cut iron ore lump and fines prices by Rs 200 per ton.

The company has fixed prices of lump ore (65.5%, 6-40mm) at Rs 2,900 per ton and fines (64%, - 10mm) at Rs 2,660 per ton with effect from August 20, 2019.