Last Updated : Jan 02, 2019 09:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NMDC gains nearly 3% as board to consider buyback on Jan 08

A meeting of board of directors of the company will be held on January 08, 2019, to consider the proposal for buyback of equity shares.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
Shares of NMDC gained nearly 3 percent in the early trade on Wednesday as board to consider buyback of shares.

A meeting of board of directors of the company will be held on January 08, 2019, to consider the proposal for buyback of the fully paid-up equity shares of the company.

The trading window for trading in the equity shares of the company shall remain closed from January 02, 2019 to January 10, 2019 (both days inclusive), in connection with the above scheduled meeting.

At 09:16 hrs NMDC was quoting at Rs 98.00, up Rs 2.25, or 2.35 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Jan 2, 2019 09:17 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

