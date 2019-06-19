NMDC gains 4% on robust sales, production data

Shares of NMDC rose 4 percent in the early trade on June 19 on the back of robust sales and production data for the month of May 2019.

The company has reported 43.4 percent jump in its total iron ore production at 3.04 MT in May 2019 against 2.12 MT in April 2019.

Sales of iron ore for the month of May 2019 rose 45.8 percent to 3.37 MT versus 2.31 MT in April 2019.

At 09:26 hrs NMDC was quoting at Rs 108, up Rs 2.80, or 2.66 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 124.30 and 52-week low Rs 86.45 on 14 September, 2018 and 06 December, 2018, respectively.