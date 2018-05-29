App
May 29, 2018 11:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NMDC gains 4% as profit doubles in March quarter; Edelweiss maintains buy

Revenue of the company was up 35 percent at Rs 3883 crore against Rs 2871.98 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Share price of NMDC added 4 percent intraday Tuesday as company's Q4 net profit doubled at Rs 1105.85 crore on the back of strong operational performance.

The company had reported profit of Rs 511.88 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

EBITDA or operating profit was at Rs 1,901 crore and margin was at 49 percent.

The company's production of iron ore during the fourth quarter is 11.35 million tonnes (MT) registering an increase of 9 percent over the corresponding period last year while sales of iron ore was 10.54 MT which is about 8 percent more than that of last year.

Edelweiss Securities has maintained buy rating on stock with a target of Rs 195 per share.

The company's Q4 EBITDA of Rs 1,900 crore has surpassed consensus, despite stagnant sales volume, it said.

The company's performance is likely to improve further on higher realisation after price hike and volume to see an uptick as steel plants in Chhattisgarh ramp up the capacity.

The company will see incremental earnings from the pellet plant coming on-stream, it added.

At 11:37 hrs NMDC was quoting at Rs 120.65, up Rs 1.55, or 1.30 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

