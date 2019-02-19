NLC India gains 2% as co joins hands with NHPC on power trading

Shares of NLC India added 2.3 percent in the early trade on Tuesday after company joined hands with NHPC on power trading

The MoU has been signed between NLC India and NHPC in the area of power trading

Through this MoU, NHPC and NLCIL will offer surplus power available in the Northern & North East region to the bulk consumers in Southern Region at an affordable tariff.

This MoU will create win-win situation for the generators and bulk consumers.

At 09:37 hrs NLC India was quoting at Rs 63.45, up Rs 1.30, or 2.09 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 101.50 and 52-week low Rs 61.00 on 06 March, 2018 and 15 February, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 37.34 percent below its 52-week high and 4.26 percent above its 52-week low.