Nitco share price locked at upper circuit on appointment of development manager for Mumbai plot

Nitco share price locked at 5 percent upper circuit on December 4 after the company appointed development manager for its Mumbai plot.

The company with a view to monetise a 4 acre plot situated at Kanjurmarg, Mumbai has entered into a non-binding term sheet on to appoint Hines India Real Estate Pvt Ltd as a development manager for providing end to end services for office/mixed-use development on the said plot with a development potential of approximately 1.3 million sq. Ft. of leasable/ saleable area (subject to design confirmation and applicable regulations).

The roles and responsibilities of the development manager will include pre-development services including preparation of a business plan, assist in the design process, assisting in arranging financial closure etc., construction services, leasing and marketing of the project and asset management post-construction phase.

The parties will work towards concluding the definitive agreements containing the terms of the transaction.

There were pending buy orders of 63,291 shares, with no sellers available.